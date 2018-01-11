2 arrested for Cass Co. break-in

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men were arrested for breaking into a residence in Silver Creek Township early Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 31000 block of Magician Lake Terrace in Silver Creek Township.

Upon arriving on scene, authorities located a suspicious vehicle in the area and discovered the home was broken into. A K-9 unit performed a search and tracked the suspects from the back door of the home to a wooded area approximately half of a mile away.

A 26-year-old Michigan City man and a 29-year-old Elkhart man were taken into custody and are being lodged at the Cass County Jail until they are arraigned on several charges, including breaking and entering.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Cass County tip line at 1.800.462.9328.

