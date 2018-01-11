3 arrested for armed robbery of Calhoun Co. store

Related Coverage Masked suspects flee after robbing store at gunpoint

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities arrested three suspects from an armed robbery of a Calhoun County convenience store last month.

A deputy located a vehicle involved in the robbery at an apartment complex, which authorities said led to the identification of the three suspects. A 27-year-old female, 36-year-old male and 33-year-old male, all from Battle Creek, were taken into custody and are being lodged at the Calhoun County Jail.

The robbery happened on Dec. 22 at the M&M Food Mart in the 1000 block of West Goguac Street in Springfield. Police said an undisclosed amount of cash and various types of alcohol were taken in the incident, but nobody was injured.

