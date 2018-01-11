Art Van recognizes and supports community efforts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For years, Art Van Furniture has been a community steward. Art Van Stores serve as gathering places for community events and employees give back to the community.

Art Van also honors and recognizes those working hard to serve our community. Last fall, West Michigan local, Christy Buck, was one of the five honorees for the Art Van Award of Hope.

Buck is the executive director of The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan and creator of “be nice.” a mental health education, suicide and bully prevention initiative based in Grand Rapids. They are dedicated to creating communities with positive mental health and awareness.

Buck received a $5,000 check from Art Van to go towards furthering “be nice.” and The Mental Health Foundation’s efforts.

The Art Van Award of Hope celebration also commemorated the ninth anniversary of the Art Van Charity Challenge, which has donated $8 million, and raised over $24 million for 359 Midwest charities.

Find out more about The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan and the Art Van Furniture Charity Challenge.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

