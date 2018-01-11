Authorities warn of mailbox thefts in Kzoo Co.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are warning residents of a series of thefts from mailboxes.

Authorities said thieves are trying to take checks sent by homeowners from their roadside mailboxes and then forging the checks and changing dollar amounts. The thieves are driving from one mailbox to the next to give the appearance of working as a postal worker.

Multiple vehicles have been reported of being involved to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

It has been an issue throughout Kalamazoo County, but authorities said it has mostly happened in the areas of Comstock Township, Galesburg and Richland.

Anyone who sees someone other than a regular mail carrier accessing their mailbox is asked to call 911.

