Convicted killer of Kent Co. boy, 4, scuffles at sentencing





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A judge’s stern words for a Gaines Township man convicted of murdering his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son were cut short Thursday, when the suspect got into a courtroom scuffle.

Judge Mark Trusock was recounting testimony about the abuse leading up to the death of 4-year-old Giovanni Mejias when it happened.

Trusock said what Elis Nelson Ortiz-Nieves did to the boy was gruesome, including seven blows to the head and putting out cigarettes on his body. The judge was describing belt-buckle shaped bruises on the boy when Ortiz-Nieves interrupted.

“I ain’t going to let you, I ain’t going to let you say those crazy (inaudible) about me, man. No man, because he don’t even know, man,” Ortiz-Nieves said, turning to a courtroom officer.

When the judge continued describing the abuse, the 25-year-old man began struggling with officers. Shouts and crying could be heard coming from two female supporters of Ortiz-Nieves as he was led out of the courtroom.

Ortiz-Nieves was arrested in June after Giovanni was found unresponsive at a Gaines Township mobile home. Ortiz-Nieves was watching seven children at the time.

First-responders revived the boy and took him to the hospital, where he died.

The medical examiner determined Giovanni died from blunt force trauma to his abdomen, but also found older injuries on the boy.

A jury found Ortiz-Nieves guilty of felony murder and first-degree child abuse last month.

Shortly after Thursday’s scuffle, Ortiz-Nieves was led back into the courtroom and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

“There is no question in my mind that you did this,” said Judge Mark Trusock, Kent County Circuit Court. “You are the lowest form of human life that I have been able to observe or see. You are a monster and quite frankly you are evil. What you did was sickening and disgusting.”

