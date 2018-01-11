Expect more potholes after temperature changes

Related Coverage Quick January thaw retreats, Arctic air returns





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Pothole season is back in West Michigan.

Due to this week’s warm up and the cold temperatures we’ve been dealing with recently, potholes will be popping up across the state.

Michigan Department of Transportation describes the formation of potholes as “when snow and ice melt, moisture seeps into the pavement… freezes, expands and thaws, creating a gap in the pavement. As vehicles drive over the gap, the pavement weakens leading to a pothole.”

MDOT provides tips regarding pothole season on its website. Tips include the following:

Avoid hitting potholes whenever possible.

If driving in the dark, make sure car headlights are and the windshield is clear.

Be careful when approaching puddles. Puddles could be potholes filled with water.

Remember to slow down near pothole crews.

If a driver hits a pothole, the best thing to do is keep a firm grip on the steering wheel. Hitting potholes can change the car’s direction quick, and potential cause crashes.

MDOT asks drivers to report potholes spotted. A form can be submitted through MDOT’s website. If the pothole is on a state trunkline, including I-, M- or US- routes, or drivers can call the pothole hotline at 888.296.4546. Contact county or local government to report other potholes.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

