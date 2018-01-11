Federal charges in Kalamazoo Co. bank robberies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Kalamazoo men accused of robbing two area bank branches in December now face federal charges.

On Wednesday, 56-year-old Allen Francis Nutter and 45-year-old Donald William Guess were indicted on two counts each of bank robbery.

The first robbery happened Dec. 14 at the Comerica Bank branch on W. Main Street in Oshtemo Township. The second happened Dec. 16 at the PNC Bank branch on W. Michigan Avenue in Galesburg. In both cases, a man robbed the bank and then got into a minivan that someone else was driving.

Authorities say Nutter robbed the banks and Guess was his getaway driver. The federal indictment says they made off with nearly $2,000 in the first robbery and a little more than $1,000 in the second robbery.

Both were arrested in the following days and charged Dec. 19 with bank robbery at the state level.

At the federal level, bank robbery is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. If convicted, the men will have to pay restitution.

