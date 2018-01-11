First Alger Heights brewery open for business

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Beer City, USA is making room for another brewery, this time in the Alger Heights neighborhood.

Brass Ring Brewing held its ribbon-cutting and grand opening Thursday. Beer lovers lined up about the building to the first ones in.

Though Grand Rapids is well known for its robust craft beer industry, Brass Ring is the first one in the growing Alger Heights business district.

You can visit Brass Ring Brewing on Eastern Avenue at Alger Street SE, near popular stops like Real Food Café, Ken’s Fruit Market and The Old Goat.

