Grand Rapids school bus involved in US-131 crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Administrators for Grand Rapids Public Schools say a stalled car sparked a crash involving a district school bus.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday on northbound US-131 at the Leonard Street exit.

Administrators tell 24 Hour News 8 a car swerved to avoid hitting a stalled vehicle on the highway and struck the school bus, which was heading to Riverside Middle School.

Four children were aboard the bus at the time; no one was injured.

District employees say the collision caused minor damage to the bus, so the students were transferred to another bus and taken to class.

