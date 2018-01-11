Holland Twp. road floods during January thaw

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Unusual warmth caused piles of snow in the Holland area to melt, leading to flooding along one area road Thursday afternoon.

104th Avenue south of Adams Street was covered in standing water. Around 3:30 p.m., one vehicle that had stalled in the flood had to be towed out of the water.

Authorities say you shouldn’t drive through standing water — it’s difficult to tell how deep it is, so it could flood your car and cause it to stall. Additionally, you can’t tell if the road beneath has been washed away.

Temperatures are expected to plummet again overnight, which will cause widespread freezing and should make for icy roads Friday morning.

