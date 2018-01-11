Kent Co. man charged with CSC for online activity

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kentwood man has been charged with child sexually abusive activity related to his online behavior with a 12-year-old.

Jeramy Vanderkodde, 40, had arranged to meet with the child for sexual contact and exploitation in a shopping mall parking lot of Jan. 1, but was arrested before the meeting could take place.

He has been arraigned on charges of child sexually abusive activity, soliciation of a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.

Anyone with information on a potential child sexual exploitation is asked to report it to the Cyber Tipline.

