Meet our new Expert in Home Appliances & Electronics – Bekins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking to upgrade your home with new appliances, there’s a lot to consider. Navigating through all of the information can be difficult. Fortunately, we’ve found a place that helps make it easy, it’s Bekins, our new Ask the Expert in home appliances and electronics.

With a long history here in West Michigan, Bekins is a place you need to experience when looking to upgrade your home. Bekins opened as Bekins Appliance in Grand Haven in 1975. They began as an appliance repair company but fast forward to today and Bekins is now a full service, award winning appliance and electronics company with state of the art interactive showrooms in both Grand Haven and Grand Rapids, as well as a warehouse and service center in Coopersville. The core of our business has and will always be great service. They like to say that they are a service company that happens to sell.

At Bekins, they sell brands that are built to last, most of which are American made. They are very selective and only carry quality brands so the average life-expectancy of their appliances is much higher. Bekins carries brands like Sub-Zero & Wolf, companies that build their products to last decades.

Bekins feels it is important to work with someone who you can trust and whose goal it is to make sure you get the right product for your needs. Their Sales Professionals are extensively trained on the products they carry and their industry. They know which questions to ask to ensure they help you find the best product for you and your needs. They also think it is important to touch and try the products in our showroom first so you can see first-hand just how great the product is.

Bekins

Ask the Expert

Grand Haven Showroom

735 Washington Avenue

616.842.4010

Grand Rapids Showroom

6275 28th Street SE

616.957.2333

www.bekins.us

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

