Water main break damages road, impacts GR apartments

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Utility crews Thursday morning worked to repair a water main that busted at a Grand Rapids apartment complex.

The 12-inch pipe broke in the 1900 block of Mason Street NE, buckling the roadway and impacting 16 apartments nearby, according to Grand Rapids’ acting utility field operation superintendent, Chad Reul.

City workers shut off water to the area around 8:40 a.m. to fix and flush the line. Ruel expected water to be restored to residents by 4 p.m. Thursday.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid Mason Street between Plymouth and Perkins as crews work to repair the line.

Ruel said impacted residents won’t need to boil their water.

