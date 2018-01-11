Woman accused of stabbing, killing boyfriend

Related Coverage GRPD ID man killed in 1st homicide of 2018; woman arrested

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman will face a homicide charge after allegedly stabbing and killing a man in Grand Rapids earlier this week.

The Kent County prosecutor has authorized a murder charge against Alicia Michele Wright, 27. She is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

She has been behind bars since the stabbing late Tuesday on Grand Rapids’ West Side. Marcus Terrell Scott, 42, was found lying outside a home on Hovey Street with multiple stab wounds. He died at the scene.

It was the city’s first homicide of 2018.

Investigators say he and Wright were dating and the stabbing happened during an argument.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

