Brace yourself: Cold continues through weekend





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Below-normal temperatures continue through the weekend on the heels of our record-breaking January thaw that ended Thursday night.

Highs over the weekend will peak only around 20 degrees and a north-northwest breeze will keep wind chills Saturday afternoon in only the single digits.

With the cold comes light lake-effect snow, but the nearly north winds will keep that snow right at the lakeshore. Flurries are likely Sunday and an areawide 2-4 inches of snow is likely Monday.

