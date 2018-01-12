Brace yourself: Cold continues through weekend

Kyle Underwood Published:
The sunset over Cedar Springs on Jan. 12, 2018.


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Below-normal temperatures continue through the weekend on the heels of our record-breaking January thaw that ended Thursday night.

Graph: A rapid drop in temperatures Friday led to a quick freeze up after Thursday’s record warmth.

Highs over the weekend will peak only around 20 degrees and a north-northwest breeze will keep wind chills Saturday afternoon in only the single digits.

Graph: Chilly wind chills Saturday.

With the cold comes light lake-effect snow, but the nearly north winds will keep that snow right at the lakeshore. Flurries are likely Sunday and an areawide 2-4 inches of snow is likely Monday.

Map: Lake-effect snow on Saturday will be limited to the immediate lakeshore.

