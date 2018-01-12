Bronson limits hospital visitors amid flu uptick

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Guests, beware: Bronson Healthcare system is temporarily curbing who can visit its hospitals as Michigan’s flu case count rises.

The health system announced the temporary restrictions Friday. Under the guidelines, visitors to the regular hospitals and emergency departments must be at least 15 years old. Emergency room patients will only be allowed to have two visitors.

At Bronson BirthPlace in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek, only immediate family members of the patient will be allowed to visit, and visitors younger than 15 years old will be required to wear a mask.

The policy applies to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Bronson LakeView Hospital, Bronson South Haven Hospital and Bronson Commons in Mattawan.

Bronson Healthcare system says the restrictions are similar to what other regional hospitals are doing to protect patients and visitors from the flu. The policy will remain in place “until further notice,” according to the group.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact fludoctor@bronsonhg.org.

