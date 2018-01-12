Building supply company near Greenville burns

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A fire destroyed a business north of Greenville Friday.

The fire was reported around 5:50 p.m. at American Classic Roofing & Building Supply. That’s near the intersection of Peck and Fitzner roads in Montcalm Township.

Fire officials say the office in the back of the building was already fully involved when crews arrived. The flames spread to the rest of the building before firefighters could knock them down. The building is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The Greenville Daily News posted video of the blaze on its Facebook page.

Storm Team 8 says smoke from the fire could be seen on radar.

There were no reports of injuries.

