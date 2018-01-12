EB I-96 closed in Ionia Co. due to jackknifed semis

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Eastbound I-96 is closed at Jordan Lake Road in Ionia County due to multiple jackknifed semi-trucks Friday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. in Berlin Township, south of Ionia. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

It’s unknown if there are any injuries in the crashes. Icy road conditions may have been a factor in the crashes.

