Galesburg votes to disband police force

GALESBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Galesburg is losing its police force.
During a special meeting Thursday night, the council voted unanimously to disband the Galesburg Police Department.
The decision comes a month after the city council voted 4-3 to fire its police chief, Jeff Heppler. The city appointed its lone patrol officer to serve as interim chief.
Mayor Carl Newton tells 24 Hour News 8 Galesburg will contract the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office for policing services.
