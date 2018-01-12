Galesburg votes to disband police force

Related Coverage Galesburg votes to fire police chief





GALESBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Galesburg is losing its police force.

During a special meeting Thursday night, the council voted unanimously to disband the Galesburg Police Department.

The decision comes a month after the city council voted 4-3 to fire its police chief, Jeff Heppler. The city appointed its lone patrol officer to serve as interim chief.

Mayor Carl Newton tells 24 Hour News 8 Galesburg will contract the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office for policing services.

Hear more from the mayor and Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller on 24 Hour News 8 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m .

