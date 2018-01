GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The start of 2018 has been good to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

They kept their hot streak alive Friday night, beating the Cleveland Monsters 4-2 at Van Andel Arena.

The Griffins have now won five of the six games they’ve played since the start of the year — including two straight against the top team in the Western Conference — and eight of their last nine.

They play the Monsters again at Van Andel Arena Saturday evening.

