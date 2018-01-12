Jail for pastor who tried to solicit child for sex

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids pastor who tried to solicit an 11-year-old girl for sex has been sentenced to jail time.

On Friday, David Diehl was ordered to serve 60 days in jail and five years’ probation. He’ll also have to complete 150 hours of community service.

Diehl, of Kentwood, was arrested in November 2016 after he responded to an undercover officer’s Craigslist post, which warned about a poster offering “sex with daughters,” according to Michigan State Police. At the time, MSP said Diehl was a pastor at Church on Fire in Grand Rapids.

The day before he was scheduled to stand trial in October, Diehl pleaded guilty to one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes.

