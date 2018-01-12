KCAS Pets of the Week: Harley and Melvin

Left to right: Harley and Melvin, who were available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter as of Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. (Left photo courtesy Green Dog Photography)


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for a pup to warm your heart during these cold winter months, look no further than this week’s pets of the week.

Harley, who was available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter as of Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.

First up is Harley. He’s a 10-year-old Jack Russell terrier mix who came to Kent County Animal Shelter when his owner could no longer care for him.

Harley is a sweet dog who is very intelligent and fun to be around. He would fare best in a home that doesn’t have smaller children.

Melvin, who was available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter as of Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.

Next up is Melvin. He’s a medium-sized hound mix who shelter workers say say is cute, kind and would get along well with kids.

For more information about Harley, Melvin or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

