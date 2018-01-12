Learn about basement egress & glass block windows

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know the right windows can make all the difference in your home. The windows in your basement are no exception. Tim Willis from WMGB Home Improvement is at the Remodeling and New Homes Show to discuss egress and glass block windows.

One important aspect of glass block and egress windows in your basement is safety. Glass block basement windows keep out intruders and seal out water leaks. Basement egress windows create a safe exit for your family in the basement. They allow you to have a bedroom for the kids that are growing up.

The windows also provide value to your home. Glass block windows let in more light than a normal basement window but seal out drafts and are almost maintenance free. Egress windows make your home worth more by adding living space to your house thus increasing the square footage of your home.

WMGB Home Improvement trains all of their installers, they are employees not subcontractors. They actually have a service department that takes care of any problems that come up with your windows.

WMGB Home Improvement

2131 Martindale Ave SW – Wyoming

(616) 328-6625

www.wmgb.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

