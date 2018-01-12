Learn the best methods for waterproofing your basement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve had quite a rain and snow, which for some homeowners may have led to an unwelcome discovery, water in their basements. Today we had Rob VanSuilichem from Everdry here to tell us about some new technology they are using.

Everdry is the only full service company that tackles your basement/crawl space plus the walls, the floor, and your air quality. They have been in business in the Grand Rapids area for 27 years.

There are new things being done at Everdry. Their crew will print out a detailed inspection report at the time of inspection. They’re also are introducing their new “Multi-Step Plus” encapsulation system.

Their Multi-Step System has lifetime of structure warranty and service agreement can be easily transferred, free of charge.

Stop by their booth, number #2310, They will be happy to answer all of your questions, offer a free inspection, and you sign up to win a Yeti Cooler! ($400.00 Value. no cost or obligation.)

Special:

$500.00 of their “Multi-Step” waterproofing (valid through January 31, 2018. Not valid with other offers)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

