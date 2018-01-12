Michigan State trustee charged in misdemeanor

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A former NFL player and current Michigan State University trustee has been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery.

The Lansing State Journal reports that Mitch Lyons was arraigned Friday in Jackson County District Court.

The 47-year-old Lyons is a Republican from the Grand Rapids area in western Michigan. He faces a Jan. 29 hearing.

Details of the charge were not released, but Lyons’ attorney, Brian Lennon, said in a statement Friday that “the overall situation was a misunderstanding.”

Lyons played football from 1988 to 1992 at Michigan State. He spent seven years in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons.

He has been a Michigan State trustee since 2011.

