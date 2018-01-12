MIOSHA investigating Grand Castle project in Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — State workplace safety regulators have launched an investigation into a castle-like housing development taking shape in Grandville.

Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration spokeswoman Jeannie Vogel confirms that MIOSHA has opened a probe into the Grand Castle Apartments project on 28th Street just east of I-196.

Vogel says the agency cannot release information regarding the circumstances of the case, but the investigation may take several weeks or months to complete.

MIOSHA confirmed it has inspected the site three other times — twice in 2016 and once in 2017. During the 2016 inspections, state regulators reported nine serious violations and three less serious problems involving contractors PRD Construction, Inc. and Woodline Construction, Inc.

The serious violations included a lack of guardrails on a scaffold, lack of protection from objects that could fall from a scaffold, uncovered floor holes and a lack of fall protection for surfaces higher than six feet.

No violations were reported in the 2017 inspection, according to Vogel.

Construction of the Grand Castle project was already well underway in October. Owner Roger Lucas told 24 Hour News 8 then that the design of the 15-story, 400 unit complex was inspired by castles he encountered in Europe during family vacations.

It’s unclear if MIOSHA’s investigation will delay the apartment complex’s opening, which was slated for spring.

