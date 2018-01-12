Pregnant woman, child injured in Kent County crash

Related Coverage Grand Rapids Traffic Conditions

GRATTAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a crash that injured a pregnant woman and a child.

It happened shortly before 10 a.m. Friday on Lincoln Lake Avenue NE south of 5 Mile Road in Grattan Township, southeast of Rockford.

Dispatchers say a vehicle carrying both victims rolled over. First responders freed the woman and child from the wreckage; they were both taken to a hospital with head injuries.

The crash has closed both directions of Lincoln Lake Road NE between 4 Mile and 5 Mile roads. Drivers are urged to find an alternative route.

It’s unclear what sparked the crash.

