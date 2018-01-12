Remodel or relocate? How to make the best decision

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When you’re in the market for a new home or looking to put your current house up for sale, it all starts with picking the right real estate agent. Today we’re talking with the Sue Prins Group about what they do to help their clients.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

The Sue Prins, Five Star Real Estate Leaders, can help people with the difficult decisions in buying or selling homes.

At the Remodeling and New Homes Show, they will meet many people trying to decide if they should relocate or remodel their homes. Sue Prins’ team can also give advice on what things homeowners should or should not do to prep their home to sell.

Their goal is to help homeowners get more back out of any money put into their home.

Five Star Real Estate Leaders

Sue Prins Group

4249 Parkway Place SW, Grandville

www.sueprins.com

616-723-2400

