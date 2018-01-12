Renovate your home in 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) If your new year goals include a home renovation project, there can be a lot to consider — what’s in style for 2018? What contractor should I use? Where do I start? Well this weekend you can answer all those questions at the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show. Here to help us preview is Carolyn Alt.

Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place

Dates, Times & Admission

Friday, January 12 Noon 9:00pm Adults: $9.00

Saturday, January 13 10 am 9:00pm All-Show Ticket: $16.00

Sunday, January 14 11 am 5pm Children (6-14): $4.00

5 & Under: Free

Show highlights:

Author, editor, and public speaker Boyce Thompson presents his Top Ten New Home Products

Designer Showcase, including eight completely finished rooms carefully crafted by the area’s best designers using the latest colors, styles, products, and trends.

Seminars by local and national experts on the Build-It Stage

Get hands-on training in electrical work, drywall repair , ceramic tiling, and plumbing from the experts at Home Repair Services

Join designers including Leslie Hart-Davidson, Lauren Figueroa, Polly Timmer, and more as they talk trends, color choices, and creating mood at the Design-It stage

https://www.showspan.com/GRR/

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

