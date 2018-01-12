Woman stabbed with sword in BC; suspect arrested

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was hospitalized after being stabbed with a sword in Battle Creek Friday morning.

It happened before 2 a.m. in the 5200 block of Skyview Lane at the Teal Run Apartments near Capital Avenue, Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker confirmed to 24 Hour News 8.

Police said the suspect, a 35-year-old man, broke into the apartment and stabbed the woman multiple times with a 3-foot long sword.

The victim, a 35-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect fled the scene and was arrested a short time later on King’s Highway near Kalamazoo. He is being lodged at the Calhoun County Jail on charges of home invasion and assault with intent to murder.

The case remains under investigation.

