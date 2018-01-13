3 taken to hospital after Cass Co. crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a crash in Cass County.

It happened at 8:30 a.m. Saturday on Marcellus Highway, east of Lawrence Road in Volinia Township.

Authorities said the driver of a westbound vehicle lost control on the ice and crossed the center line, striking another vehicle. The collision caused both vehicles to go into the ditch on both sides of the road and injured both drivers and a passenger.

The westbound vehicle’s driver was airlifted to Bronson Methodist Hospital due to the severity of the injuries sustained in the crash.

It is believed the driver of the westbound vehicle was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash, authorities said. The crash remains under investigation.

