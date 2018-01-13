AMBER Alert issued for DET infant taken from home by father

DETROIT (WOOD) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a Detroit infant who was forcefully taken from her home by her father, according to WDIV.

According to Detroit police, 2-week-old Bella Osterman was taken from the home by her father, 23-year-old Cordney Osterman, WDIV reports. Police say Cordney Osterman forced his way into the home after Bella’s mother would not let him in, took Bella and ran off on foot.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says Bella was wearing a pink onesie and a diaper when she was taken. She is 19 inches tall and weighs 8 pounds.

Cordney Osterman is described as a black male, approximately 5-foot-10 and weighs 150 pounds. WDIV reports he has black hair, black eyes, a beard and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, black sweatpants and burgundy shoes, according to WDIV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Seventh Precinct at 313.596.5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.Speak Up.

