Grand Rapids police investigating bank robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating a bank robbery on the city’s northeast side Saturday morning .

The robbery happened at 11 a.m. at the Macatawa Bank, located at 3177 Knapp Street Northeast.

Police say no one was injured in the robbery, and no weapons were involved.

Detailed descriptions of the suspect and vehicle involved were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. 24 Hour News 8 has a crew on scene and is working to learn more information. Check back for further updates.

**This article has been corrected to show that the robbery happened on Knapp Drive Northeast.

