KDPS: Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint; suspect at large

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are searching for the suspect they say robbed a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint.

It happened at 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 4300 block of Hemingway Drive.

Police say the victim was delivering in the area when he was approached by the suspect. The suspect was armed with a long gun and demanded money. Police say the suspect ran off after robbing the victim.

A K-9 unit was brought out, but was not able to track the suspect, police say.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6-foot-4 with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, a green hat and bib overall-style pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

