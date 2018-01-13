KDPS: Teen injured in shooting; no suspects

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are investigating after a teen was shot late Friday.

The shooting happened just before midnight in the 700 block of Douglas Avenue.

Police say they received multiple calls about shots being fired in the area. When they got to the scene, police were told a 17-year-old male showed up at Bronson hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say the injury is not life-threatening.

The victim told police he was walking in the 700 block of Douglas Avenue when he was shot. Officers found the scene, but say no one in the area witnessed the shooting.

Police do not have any information about possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

