Maintenance to interrupt electricity service in Kzoo Co.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly 4,000 Kalamazoo County residents will be without power for a couple hours after midnight Saturday.

Consumers Energy will interrupt service to residents in Texas and Ohstemo townships in order to upgrade equipment to help the company meet a growing electric demand in the area and maintain reliability. Residents in the area were sent notices of the outage in advance, Consumers Energy spokesperson Dennis McKee said in a release.

The outage will impact 3,995 customers in from KL Avenue to the north, 11th Street to the east, Van Kal Road to the West and Eagle Lake to the south.

