Memorial services set for longtime GRPS teacher

Related Coverage Longtime GRPS teacher remembered as ‘legend’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Memorial services have been set for longtime Grand Rapids Public Schools teacher Dennis Kretschman.

According to his online obituary, a visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, with a memorial service immediately following from 12-12:30 p.m. Both services will take place at Arsulowicz Brothers Remembrance Mortuary on Remembrance Road in Grand Rapids. The obituary says anyone who wants to speak or share a story about Kretschman at the service will be welcome to do so.

Kretschman died Monday of cardiac arrest after experiencing health problems during the school day. He was a longtime Zoo School teacher and had taught in the district for 45 years.

According to his obituary, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the John Ball Zoo in Kretschman’s honor.

—

Online:

Dennis Kretschman online obituary

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

