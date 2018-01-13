MSP: Semi-trucks strike, damage overpass on US-131





BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say a crash involving two semis forced the closure of the 100th Street Overpass over US-131.

The crash happened around 10:06 p.m. on northbound US-131 at the 100th Street Overpass.

Police say two semi-trucks that were traveling northbound were carrying an oversized shipping container when they struck the overpass.

No one was injured in the crash, troopers say.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, northbound US-131 was shut down for about an hour, but has since reopened.

MSP says the 100th Street overpass over US-131 will be closed until further notice.

