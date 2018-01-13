Police: Man robbed, assaulted in Kzoo; suspect at large

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are searching for the suspect they say robbed and assaulted a man Friday night.

It happened at 9:17 p.m. in the 400 block of Porter Street.

Police say the victim, a 55-year-old man, was walking in the area when the suspect approached and implied he had a gun. The suspect told the victim to lie on the ground before striking him in the face and taking property from him. The suspect then ran off toward the northwest, dropping the victim’s property, police say.

Officers set up a perimeter, and a K-9 unit was brought out, but it was unable to find the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing green-colored overalls, a thin black jacket and a gray ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

