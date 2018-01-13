Traffic rerouted for repairs to US-131 overpass

BYRON CENTER, Mich. (WOOD) — A Friday night crash is will be forcing northbound drivers to make an unexpected detour on US-131 Sunday morning.

Commuters will have to exit the highway at the 100th Street exit and then reenter the highway via the entrance ramp across the street beginning at 7 a.m. Sunday. Two semi tractor-trailers carrying an oversized shipping container struck the overpass Friday night, damaging the overpass.

“The trucking company at fault will be on the hook for the bill,” MDOT Communications Representative John Richard said. “But whatever they had on that load was piled up too high and both trucks hit the bridge.”

The northbound shutdown and rerouting should last through 6 a.m. Monday, when normal traffic flow is expected to resume, Richard said. The 100th Street overpass will remain closed for the foreseeable future, as repairs will be evaluated during the week.

Richard said crews will have to remove fascia beams from the overpass on the northbound side of US-131, and southbound lanes will not be affected.

The crash is a nuisance for local officials and some commuters, but Richard says it could have been worse.

“You know, the saving grace here is its only property damage and no one was hurt, so that’s the good news,” he said.

Michigan State Police will be out near the repair site for safety and to manage the flow of traffic.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

