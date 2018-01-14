1 hospitalized, dogs feared dead after South Haven Twp. fire

SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say one person was hospitalized and multiple dogs are feared dead after a fire Sunday morning.
The fire broke out at 7:50 a.m. at a home in the Lakeshore Mobile Home Park, located at 75641 16th Avenue in South Haven Township.
The home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, authorities say. The occupant of the home was able to escape, but was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation.
Authorities did not give an exact number of dogs feared dead in the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
South Haven Township fire
South Haven Township fire x
