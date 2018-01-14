2018 Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in W. MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and there are several events happening in West Michigan to commemorate the day.

Below are a list of events happening in West Michigan, by county. If you know of an event that is not listed, send an email to ReportIt@woodtv.com with a link that confirms the event.

Calhoun County

God’s Kitchen Martin Luther King soul food dinner | Battle Creek Masonic Center, 133 East Michigan Avenue | 5-6:30 p.m. Monday

Kalamazoo County

City of Kalamazoo Communitywide Day of Services | Meet at City Hall | 8 a.m. Monday

God’s Kitchen Martin Luther King soul food dinner | First United Methodist Church of Kalamazoo, 212 South Park Street | 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday

Kalamazoo MLK Day commemorative walk | Starts at Kanley Chapel on WMU’s campus, ends at MLK Park | 3:30-4:30 p.m. Monday

Northside Ministerial Alliance 32nd Annual MLK Celebration | Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 120 Roberson St, Kalamazoo, MI | 4 p.m. Sunday

Northeastern Elementary MLK Day Celebration | 2433 Gertrude St, Kalamazoo | 2:30 p.m. Monday

Western Michigan University MLK Day Teach-In | Bernhard Center, Room 210, 1903 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo | 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday

Kent County

32nd Annual MLK Day Community Celebration | Fountain Street Church, 24 Fountain St NE, Grand Rapids | 6 p.m.

Calvin College MLK Day | Begins at 8 a.m. Monday, click to view full schedule of events and locations

“I Dream” performance by the Grand Rapids Opera | Fountain Street Church, 24 Fountain St NE, Grand Rapids | 7:30 p.m. Monday

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service luncheon | Senior Neighbors, 333 Division Ave. South, Grand Rapids | Event will honor military veterans | 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Monday

Salvation Army Housing Assessment Program Martin Luther King Day project | Linc Up, 1167 Madison Ave SE, Grand Rapids | 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday

18th Annual Urban League of West Michigan MLK Breakfast | DeVos Place, Grand Rapids | 7:30 a.m. Monday

Muskegon County

Martin Luther King Jr. Free Community Day | Muskegon Museum of Art, 296 W Webster Ave. | 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday

Soup & Service | United Way office, 31 E. Clay Avenue, Muskegon | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday

Ottawa County

Hope College Martin Luther King Jr. Day Lecture | Dimnent Memorial Chapel, 277 College Ave., Holland | Event will feature Rev. Dr. Carolyn Maull McKinstry, a survivor of the 1963 bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama | 7 p.m. Monday

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

