7.3-magnitude earthquake strikes off Peru’s coast

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 off Peru’s coast. There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The USGS says that the temblor struck 26 miles south-southwest of Acari at 4:18 a.m. EST on Sunday at a depth of about 7.5 miles.

A U.S. agency says there is no longer a tsunami threat from the earthquake.

Earlier, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center warned of “hazardous tsunami waves” for some coasts, saying there was a threat to some coasts of Peru and neighboring Chile.

But a later message said “there is no longer a tsunami threat from this earthquake” and that the center hadn’t observed any tsunami waves.

