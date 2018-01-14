Man killed in Kent Co. crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed Sunday evening after his vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

The crash happened at 5:37 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 18 Mile Road and Tyrone Avenue NE in Tyrone Township.

Authorities have identified the victim as 49-year-old David Verduin.

Investigators determined Verduin’s vehicle was traveling east on 18 Mile Road when it left the roadway, striking the ditch and then a large tree. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

