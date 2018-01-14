Man shot in leg at GR apartment complex

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was shot at a Grand Rapids apartment complex Sunday, and police are working to locate the shooter.

The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday at Beckwith Place Apartments, located in the 1300 block of Dewberry Place NE near Leonard Street in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids Police Department officials said the victim suffered a non-life threatening injury to his lower extremities.

Investigators said they were looking for a suspect who may have driven away in a black early-2000s model Cadillac sedan.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the violence.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3422 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

