Nurse puts out fire at Battle Creek Manor

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Battle Creek say a nurse was able to extinguish a fire at Battle Creek Manor before crews arrived Saturday night.

The fire happened at 10:16 p.m. at the skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility, located at 675 Wagner Drive.

Authorities say the fire happened in a hallway light fixture. While employees were evacuating residents from the area, and a nurse used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire before crews arrived.

Crews arrived on scene and, after confirming the fire was out, ventilated the area. Authorities say one nurse was treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

The fire caused about $250 in damages. Authorities say the building will remain occupied while electrical repairs are made.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

