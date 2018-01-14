Report: Patriots DC Patricia expected to be named Lions head coach

Related Coverage Detroit Lions fire coach Jim Caldwell after missing playoffs

DETROIT (WOOD) — New England Patriots Defensive Coordinator Matt Patricia is expected to be named the next head coach of the Detroit Lions, reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Patriots’ defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is likely to become the Detroit Lions’ next head coach, league sources told ESPN. More on Sunday NFL Countdown. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2018

Schefter reported Sunday the Lions need to agree to terms with Patricia, as well as work out contract details, which can only happen after the Patriots’ season ends.

The Lions have been looking for a new coach since firing Jim Caldwell on New Year’s Day. Caldwell was 36-28 in four seasons and went 0-2 in two postseasons with the Lions. The Lions finished 9-7 in 2017, missing the playoffs.

According to the team’s website, Patricia has been the Patriots’ defensive coordinator since 2012. He’s been with the team since 2004.

