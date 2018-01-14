SB US-31 shut down in Muskegon Co. due to multiple crashes

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say southbound US-31 is shut down from Sherman Boulevard to Colby Street due to multiple crashes.

The crashes happened around noon Sunday.

Muskegon Public Safety Director Jeff Lewis told 24 Hour News 8 that, while the crashes within the city of Muskegon have been cleared, crews are still dealing with multiple crashes north of the city. Lewis said whiteout conditions still exist on the freeway.

There is no word on injuries involved, but Lewis said there have been no fatalities.

This is a developing story. 24 Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene, and is working to learn more information. Check back for updates, and tune into 24 Hour News 8 at 6 for the latest information.

