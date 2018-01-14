GR stabbing victim remembered as family man

Related Coverage Woman charged in stabbing death of boyfriend

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man who was allegedly stabbed and killed by his girlfriend last week was honored by friends and family Sunday afternoon.

The event was held at CSL Plasma in Wyoming, where 42-year-old Marcus Scott worked for the last few months. Friends and family wrote messages to Scott and attached them to balloons released into the air.

“I love him. I’m going to miss him. We all are and we’ll just have to get through this as best we can,” Marcus Scott’s father, Michael Scott said.

By the stories told outside CSL Plasma, Scott’s father and the rest of his family got to see the lasting impression he made on so many people in just a few short months.

Those present at the vigil received shocking news last Tuesday after Scott was allegedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend, 27-year-old Alicia Wright.

Marcus Scott was found lying outside a home on Hovey Street in Grand Rapids with multiple stab wounds. He died on scene.

“I don’t know her, didn’t know her name, didn’t know anything about her. He didn’t speak much about her,” Michael Scott said.

None of those close to Marcus Scott had any idea anything may be wrong.

“Yeah he never mentioned the relationship got, I guess to that point where it was that bad,” CSL Plasma Assistant Manager of Quality Jared Kurtz said.

Kenneth Barry, an assistant manager at the company, said Marcus Scott was a funny, warm and welcoming person.

Kurtz and Berry both worked closely with Marcus Scott. Berry originally trained with him when he was first starting out at another location.

Marcus Scott was recruited to come back to his home state to work with friends after he’d been working for a North Carolina location.

Vigils were also held at the CSL Plasma locations in Lansing and Winston-Salem, where 118 balloons were released.

HAPPENING NOW: Family, friends & colleagues release balloons in honor of Marcus Scott, allegedly stabbed to death by gf last week @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/dUtvNpIt3h — Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) January 14, 2018

He was described by Kurtz and Berry as a family man who was invested in his girlfriend and her children.

“Just because he was here for a short time but he had an impact on everyone all the staff here,” Kurtz said.

Wright was arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder Friday afternoon. Investigators said the stabbing happened during an argument.

