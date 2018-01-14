To The Point: ‘Trump effect,’ personal tax exemption





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this episode of “To The Point, we’re looking at Decision 2018 and the “Trump effect.” How will the President Donald Trump, even though he isn’t on the ballot, affect big races in Michigan?

“This is not unique to Trump,” Erika King, a political science professor at GVSU, said. “The Trump effect is unique to Trump but the fact that a recently elected president is a quote-end quote invisible but very much present entity for a midterm election, particularly the first midterm election.”

Plus, the Republican tax plan in Washington could cost you more money on your state income tax if there isn’t a fix to Michigan’s personal exemptions are claimed.

“Our state tax law says however many exemptions you claim at the federal level, you get to claim that at the state level,” Lt. Gov. Brian Calley explained. “Well now with this really big standard deduction, you won’t have people claiming personal exemptions at the federal level anymore and that will make a big difference for our taxpayers if we don’t make this change.”

Above, hear more from King and Calley on this Jan. 14, 2018 episode of “To The Point.”

